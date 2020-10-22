Balaam is worse than Covid-19 and Ebola combined – Bajjo Events

Renown events promoter Andrew Alfonso Mukasa a.k.a Bajjo Events has branded fellow promoter Balaam Barugahara Atenyi as a very evil man who is worse than Covid-19, AIDs, and Ebola all combined.

The reason why Bajjo came out to severely sting Balaam is the fact that the former is the one who has kept fellow events promoters and other people who defected to NRM as Ashburg Kato broke.

Speaking in an interview, the vividly bitter Bajjo Events spat out venomous words while cursing Balaam saying that the black magic that makes him only wear one orange T-shirt, won’t work against him.

Bajjo also vowed that if he ever dies before Balaam, he shouldn’t dare attend his burial otherwise his ghost will strangle him to death as well.

At the moment the only one thing I want is Balaam to put me out of his mouth. Everyone who is currently suffering be it Ashburg, promoters and every NRM member just know it is Balaam’s effect. Balaam is the Coronavirus of Uganda. He is worse than AIDs, Ebola, Cholera all combined. You rather get bedridden of AIDs than getting close to or befriending Balaam. Bajjo

Bajjo furthermore hinted on how Balaam is the main reason why events are still blocked from resuming just like other sectors which were opened.

