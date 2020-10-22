Chameleone and Ragga Dee aren’t fit for Mayorship – Charles Ssenkubuge

Legendary drama actor Charles James Ssenkubuge has trashed singer Jose Chameleone and Ragga Dee’s hopes of securing the Kampala Capital City top office saying they’re not fit for the position.

According to Ssenkubuge, if it were matters of competing on stage anywhere in the world, let it be with the late Michael Jackson, he would recommend the two to go and show what they got up their sleeves.

He furthermore dashed their hopes when he disclosed that the Lord Mayor office that is marred with lots of wrangles which would be hard for Chameleone and Ragga Dee to handle because of band wagon politics thinking that they can do what Bobi Wine does.

Ssenkubuge also bossed revealing how he was the first entertainer to show interest in wanting to participate in Uganda’s leadership in the early 2000s.

He also hinted on how the two have a negative side on their early life that was marred by controversies unlike him who declared himself clean. He singled out Bobi, Bebe, and Chameleone who used to be in several wrangles.

The Lord Mayor seat is quite a very big office. There is a band wagon effect created by Bobi Wine that has made every artist think that it is also possible for them to be like him. By the way, I am the one who started the vision of being a participant in Uganda’s leadership way back in 2001 elections. So if we bring Chameleone and Ragga Dee to Kampala people as superstars, I would recommend them anywhere on stage even though Michael Jackson would have been alive to compete with him but when we talk about the Mayorship office, it is too big for them. Charles Ssenkubuge

