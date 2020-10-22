It is a moment of jubilation in the Fresh Gang camp as rapper Shafik Walukaga alias Fik Fameica celebrates having surpassed the mark of 1 million followers on his Facebook page.

The “Kutama” hit singer’s new milestone is not a mean feat among celebrities across the African continent as only a handful of our own local artists have managed to notch the achievement.

Having got the notification of 1 million followers, Fik Fameica quickly shared the update on his pages accompanied with cute artwork as he celebrated the his new feat.

Thank you my Fans Worldwide. We have passed 1 MILLION #Followers on Facebook Fik Fameica

Fik Famecia has now joined the likes of Sheebah Karungi, Bobi Wine, Eddy Kenzo, Anne Kansiime, and Juliana Kanyomozi.

Congratulations Fik Fameica!

