Masaka Kids Africana notch 1 Million followers on Instagram

Popular youngster dance group Masaka Kids Africana has joined the table of men on Instagram as they notched 1 million followers.

The group that is widely known for its thrilling dance videos that have been endorsed by overseas celebrities and helped several local artists to garner millions of views on their videos shared the update on their account.

Their manager who couldn’t hide the excitement thanked all their followers for helping them hit the new milestone which they described as ‘incredible’.

They went on to reveal how they have collaborated with Stella Mwangi on their new video that will be dropping soon.

Thanks to all of you for helping us reach another incredible milestone! 1 Million Instagram followers!!! We have collaborated with Stella Mwangi and JustDance2020 and got you a super fun dance challenge that anyone can join! Masaka Kids Africana

