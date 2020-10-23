It’s an East African mash up as Rwanda’s Deejay Pius features Uganda’s A Pass, Tanzania’s Rosa Ree and Rwanda’s Marina on the Ubushyuhe remix.

A Pass is one of the finest Singers and Songwriters in Uganda. His unique form of art coupled with his comic personality has won him various fans from across the region.

He jumps onto the remix of Ubushyuhe – a song that has been one of the biggest in the region since the COVID-19 breakout that led several East Africans into lockdown.

Deejay Pius featured Bruce Melody on the original song which has been a banger and now he adds the spice of A Pass, Rosa Ree, and Marina on a remix produced by Madebeats.

The visuals were shot by Sasha Vybz and you can take a gaze below:

