Presidential Envoy Catherine Kusasira adds her voice to Bajjo’s in calling out city promoter Balaam Barugahara whom they claim is self-centered, selfish and two-faced.

In a recent interview, controversial events promoter Bajjo described Balaam as something “worse than Covid-19, AIDs, and Ebola combined” because of his “evil ways”.

On Thursday, singer Catherine Kusasira also left similar remarks during her interview with Spark TV. She revealed that Balaam is selfish and only thinks about himself on top of speaking ill of others.

Promoter Balaam With President Museveni

Kusasira also revealed that the events promoter blackmailed her in State House and that he is the worst person she has ever seen.

Balaam doesn’t want a person who is well-off, one that gets close to the president, he has a bad heart. It surprises me that a rich man like him is the one with such a bad heart. Catherine Kusasira

She continued to say that Bebe Cool’s recent silence has been because Balaam blackmailed him to the president.

“I know so many people whom he has blackmailed before including Bebe Cool. During the trek, Balaam told Museveni how Bebe Cool uses the money given to him to buy Zuena clothes and dolls,” Kusasira revealed.

“Balaam has done so much to ruin the music industry. I doubt Bad Black even got the money they promised her. Ashburg Katto is also badly off all because of Balaam. At my age, I had never seen a bad person like Balaam,” she added.

Listen to more that Kusasira had to say about Balaam below:

Read Also: The “BALAAM EFFECT” | A New Era For Ashburg Kato and Fresh Loophole For Bobi Wine