I think it is photoshop – Pastor Bugembe on Julie Mutesasira’s marriage

Worship House Church leader Pastor Wilson Bugembe is not yet convinced that the photos of Pastor Julie Mutesasira Nuluggya wedding a fellow woman are true.

While speaking in an interview on NBS TV UnCut show, the Nansana-based church pastor revealed that he thinks the photos were just photoshopped.

Bugembe who seemed shocked and heartbroken with the news of Julie Mutesasira marrying a fellow woman went on to disclose that if in any case the development is true, then the church was totally ashamed to the extreme.

He, however, revealed that if that happened, he still loves his sister Julie because he strongly believes that can still transform and get back on the right truck as he asked his followers not to castigate her so much.

I’ven’t yet believe that those photos were for my sister Julie Mutesasira. You know, in this era of technology and computure system, somone mighty have just combined the photos. But if at all it happens to be true, then as church, we are totally ashamed but again we have to pray to love her rather than pinning her. I personally, I don’t believe that those photos. I think it was photoshop but we the situation calms down I will take to her because she is my sister. Even though it turns out to be true, I still love her so much. Wilson Bugembe

Pastor Bugembe furthermore noted how he totally dislikes the idea of pastors re-marrying saying that is a bad thing in church.

Read Also: Julie used to hit on fellow female pastors before leaving – Mondo Mugisha