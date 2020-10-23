It is not the best of news at Mukasa Yasin a.k.a Lil Pazo Lunabe’s home as his son Lil Farid Mukasa Bobi Wine is hospitalized at Nsambya hospital.

The son who is currently bedridden was on Wednesday evening involved in an accident when his neighbor’s car accidentally knocked him down leaving him injured.

Pray For Me Friends My Son Is Knocked By Neighbours Car. Our Prayers With You Son. . A Quick Recovery Angel. Lil Pazo

The “Emotoka” hit-maker revealed the sad news via his socials media platforms asking all his fans to put his son in their prayers for a quick recovery.

Lets join hands and wish Lil Pazo’s son a quick recovery!

