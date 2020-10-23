Parte After Parte hit-maker Rowland Kaiza alias Big Tril has issued a piece of advice to city comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi to always first make research before giving his opinion about sensitive issues.

The Striker entertainment rapper advised Salvado after he claimed that the issue of Ugandan celebrities jumping on the trending #StopPoliceBrutalityInUganda campaign is way too far fetched.

Salvado made the claim through his Twitter account as he expressed how it is unfortunate that in Uganda, people only want to hear what they want but not what is supposed to be heard.

He then called out citizens to stop hopping on bandwagon trending global topics to seem relevant though Uganda Police is not all that perfect.

Unfortunately in Uganda we only hear what we want not what is supposed to be heard. Let’s stop jumping on every bandwagon of a trending global topic to seem relevant. Our @PoliceUg isn’t perfect without a doubt but the #StopPoliceBrutalityInUganda campaign is far fetched. Salvado

When Big Tril came across Salvado’s tweet, he urged him to stop invalidating other people’s brutal experiences encountered with police and advised him to always do research before discussing sensitive issues.

Bro ..Just because you haven’t personally experienced police brutality in UG doesn’t make it okay for you to invalidate other people’s experiences by calling them far fetched. please do LISAAAAACH! Before you speak on such sensitive issues. Big Tril

