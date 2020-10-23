Nina Roz introduces labelmate Daddy Andre to parents

Following several weeks of speculation that Daddy Andre and Nina Roz were dating, the latter decided to introduce the producer at her parents’ home.

In a colorful ceremony according to the photos and videos we have seen, Andre Ojambo a.k.a Daddy Andre and Nina Nankunda a.k.a Nina Roz were so into each other as they savored their moment.

In recent weeks, several rumors have been flying around indicating how Nina Roz is pregnant with Daddy Andre’s kid. Two weeks ago, it was also alleged that their introduction ceremony was very near.

Friday afternoon saw several photos and videos making rotation online with Nina Roz and Daddy Andre at the center of the action.

Despite both artistes denying the past reports that indicated how they are dating, it is safe to say that the truth has been found.

The online society has, however, left doubts with several critics noting how it was just a videoshoot of one of their collabos that is soon to be released. The two are both signed under the same music label.

Both have not yet confirmed the big news nor shared anything on their social media pages as yet but close sources and fellow celebrities have already started congratulating them on their feat.

