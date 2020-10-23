Pastor Augustine Yiga is very alive and safe – ABS TV

On Friday morning, several rumors circulated revealing how Kawaala-based Revival Church Pastor Augustine Yiga a.k.a Abizaayo breathed his last. ABS TV rubbishes the reports.

In recent weeks, we have been reporting about how the jolly and comic pastor was bedridden at Nsambya Hospital with what was referred to as “Liver complications”.

Several of his followers started praying for their beloved pastor when the news broke out that his health was rapidly deteriorating.

On Friday, however, Nile Post broke the news about how the church pastor had breathed his last. Several other blogs and media sites released similar reports.

A few minutes later, through the ABS TV Facebook page, it was confirmed that Pastor Yiga is still alive and kicking.

“Pastor Yiga is not dead! Pastor Yiga Augustine Abizayo is alive, he is not yet dead. We take this opportunity to warn whoever is spreading the news, do it at your risk. God is good,” said an official from ABS TV.

Pastor Yiga became the talk of town earlier this year when he rubbished the existence of COVID-19 and he was imprisoned for his act which were judged as “likely to spread and infectious disease.”

He was released on May 5th after spending one month at Kitalya prison on grounds of ill health and having substantial sureties.

Pastor Yiga is widely known for his hilarious way of preaching and presenting on his ABS Television.

