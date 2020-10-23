Precious Remmie celebrates son’s 7th birthday with sweet message

Precious Remmie’s son Mpagi Prince turns seven years old today. To celebrate his birthday, the Spark TV presenter wrote down a sweet message on her social media.

In the message written on her Instagram account, Precious Remmy reveals how her son is her “support system” and her “everything”.

The jolly TV presenter asks God to protect her son from all the evil eyes and to give him wisdom and good health.

Precious Remmie has often come under scrutiny by lots of her critics who have pinned her to reveal Prince’s father. She has never bowed down to the pressure as she chose to keep that side of her life out of the limelight.

It’s been a count down to your birth date and I couldn’t sleep before leaving this here just to appreciate Allah for this bundle of joy. Happy birthday my support system, my only real love, my Prince, my everything. God knows your the best gift I have ever had and and I pray HE keeps protecting you from all the evil eyes and also give you wisdom and good health. I can write a novel about you but allow me stop here but most importantly thanks for making me a mother am so proud of you. Precious Remmie

Happy Birthday Prince!

Read Also: Show us the father of your son – Fans demand Precious Remmie