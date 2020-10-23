Rachel K returns to music with “Mwoto Mwoto” | VIDEO

Rachel K drops is back in the active music industry with her latest single dubbed ‘Mwoto Mwoto’. Watch the visuals here first:

Born on 1st November 1986 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, Rachel Kiwanuka, better known by her stage name Rachel K, is a Ugandan musician.

She is the daughter of Ugandan singer Halima Namakula. Rachel K has recorded several albums, toured widely throughout the region and collaborated with Ugandan and other regional artists.

She has also worked as a Comedian and television presenter, making appearances on such mainstream broadcasts as Jam Agenda and Tusker Project Fame.

In 2012 Rachel K tried out for American Idol and made it past the first round. Not much has been heard of her musically until her latest release titled ‘Mwoto Mwoto’.

The audio was produced by Diggy Baur/Tryton Beats and the visuals were directed by the talented Aaronaire. Watch the video below:

