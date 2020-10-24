All I want is to be imperfect with you – Nina Roz surrenders to Daddy Andre

Friday afternoon saw labelmates Daddy Andre and Nina Roz shock their fans as they put rumors of being lovers to bed as the latter introduced the former to her parents in a Kukyala function that was held in Kireka.

The event happened after several weeks of speculations that the pair had held a private and secret kuklya plus hints of how the “Kyoyoyo” singer was pregers for Daddy Andre.

When their photos and videos while holding their glamorous ceremony made their way on social media, some were quick to speculate that it was just photoshop as others thought it was a video shoot.

As more photos and videos circulated online, all the doubt that was being thought of about the pair was buried and fans immediately sent them congratulatory messages wishing them a blissful marriage and happy family.

To furthermore confirm that the pair had traditionally legalized their relationship, Nina ‘Roz’ Kakunda late in the wee hours of the night, took to her social media pages and announced how she had chosen to ride or die with Daddy Andre bearing all his imperfections.

If no body’s perfect. Then all that I want is to be imperfect with you. Daddy Andre Eno love yo……. Nina Roz

Needless to add much, lets once again wish the newly and soon-to be wedded couple a happy marriage and family.

Congratulations Nina Roz and Daddy Andre!

Read Also: Nina Roz introduces labelmate Daddy Andre to parents