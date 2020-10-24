Buju Banton and Bobi Wine join forces on revolution song ‘Bullet or Ballot’

Kyadondo East lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine teamed up with Jamaican Icon and the original Gagamel boss Buju Banton to drop a brand new revolution song dubbed “Bullet or Ballot“.

The song that says that there is no easy road to freedom starts off with lyrics that go as “If it takes a revolution, freedom will have to come. By bullet or the ballot, Let thy will be done”.

While watching the video, it showcases a number of present day riots in Kampala, Uganda as security officers fire bullets, teargas and arrest several people who are fighting for freedom.

The three minutes and forty seconds song was mixed, mastered and produced from Jamaica at Buju Banton’s studios. Take a gaze at the video below.

