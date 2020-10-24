Eddy Kenzo opens up on how he survived lynching in South Sudan

Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo at last opened on why he has actually dreads to perform in South Sudan.

While speaking to this website, the ‘Blessed’ singer narrated to us how a few years back he almost got lynched and also survived mob justice after performing in the +211.

He explained that the reason he was about to be lynched was that he had traveled to South Sudan in a period whereby Uganda had a misunderstanding with Sudan.

During that period, the Sudanese were hating on Ugandans and many lost their lives during the unconducive environment.

Luckily enough, he was saved by police and managed to return home safely.

That was a long time ago when I survived mob justice in South Sudan and that is why I’ve taken long without performing there. They had a war with Uganda. So they hated Ugandan people by that time. They killed many Ugandans during that time. Some police guy saved us Eddy Kenzo

