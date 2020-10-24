Renown media personality Zahara Totto has exposed a relative she has only identified as Benjamin who has for long been threatening to end her life and that of her kids.

The NXT Radio and NBS TV UnCut presenter put her relative on the spot through a series of posts on her Snapchat and Facebook accounts noting how she refuses to be intimidated by badmind family blood.

She went on to explain how Benjamin is the last born out of 12 children from her grandmother on her mother’s side where they have some relatives who don’t want to see others prosper in life.

This is Benjamin! The man behind posting my kids at their jaja’s house and spreading wrong information spoiling my name thinking it’s gonna put me down as a person! He threatens to kill me and my kids every time I go or visit my jaja’s house! NO ! I refuse to be intimidated by bad family blood! Enough is enough ! Say no to such bad energy in the family ! Follow my Snapchat handle for more details! @Zahara totto or @za.totto! Zahara Totto

Zahara furthermore noted how Benjamin also started a pork joint at her grandmother’s home in efforts to stop her from accessing the place yet he clearly knows that she is a Muslim by religion.

Below are the screenshots from her Snapchat as she further

