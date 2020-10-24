Giovanni Kiyingi returns with new single ‘Shake O’ | LYRICS VIDEO

USA-based Ugandan folk-house singer Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi is certainly showing no signs of slowing down after he blessed his fans and followers with a brand new single titled ‘Shake O’.

“Shake O” is a smooth house track that is made for lovers at parties. It is a good song to slowly dance to and a sure fire way to warm up lovers at a party.

The new single where Giovanni asks for love from his lover and as well promises to give it back in equal measure was written and treated with gold honey-voice by himself.

He goes to express how it would be a magical affair if God blessed him with the woman who melts his heart plus a baby and live together as a family.

The song was produced by the master of deep house beats, producer Andymusic whereas the lyrics video was created by Nymy. Fans on social media that have listened to the jam admit they were immediately blown away.

Listen to the jam below;

