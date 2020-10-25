ABS TV is not for sale – Pastor Yiga’s son Andrew Jjengo maintains

Pastor Augstine Yiga’s son Andrew Jjengo has poured cold water on rumors that his father’s ABS TV station is up for sale saying the allegations are baseless and untrue.

Andrew Jjengo cleared the air as he was addressing journalists about false reports of his dad’s death that were spread on social media on Friday morning.

He further asked reporters not to publish anything about his dad before the family confirms anything to avoid spreading untrue information like it was on Friday.

He, however, confirmed that his father is critically ill and bedridden and also asked his followers and fans to put him the old man in prayers for a quick recovery.

Jjengo trashed the reports after revealing how a certain news paper was running stories for week that ABS TV was on sale.

#Kasalabecca: Taata akyali mulamu tteke – Mutabani we

Mutabani wa Paasita Yiga akakasizza nti kitaawe akyali mulamu katebule. @bukeddetv https://t.co/UcpI1hVFr2 pic.twitter.com/4lb1rACiVi — Bukedde TV (@bukeddetv) October 23, 2020

