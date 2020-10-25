On Saturday, the B2C Entertainment trio, during their performance on the Club Beatz At Home concert, sent out a strong message urging Africans to stand together in these trying times.

At a time when Nigeria, Congo and several other parts of Africa are facing unrest of several kinds, it is only noble to stand with them and provide the much needed hope that things will get better from here.

The message was clear as the B2C Entertainment a.k.a Kampala Boys trio (Delivad Julio, Mr Lee and Bobby Lash) put up a spirited performance on the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday night.

They performed their hit songs including Tokigeza, Wujja, Awo (feat. David Lutalo), Gutamiza (feat. Radio and Weasel), Gutujja (feat. Rema Namakula) and their recent banger Munda.

As they closed their performance, Douglas Lwanga revealed that the words written on the trio’s shirts; “End Sarz”, “Africa Unite”, and “Spread Peace & Love” were a big statement calling for unity on the continent.

You saw the t-shirts that the B2C were wearing, “End Sarz, Africa Unite, Spread Love”, that’s the single message that we want to send out there. We all encourage you to spread love as Africans because we’re from the same space. Douglas Lwanga

