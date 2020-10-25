Bruno K and Faridah Nakazibwe collaborate on ‘Talk To Faridah’ | AUDIO

The Bruno K-Faridah Nakazibwe situationship continues as they link up on a brand new track written by the NTV Uganda news anchor titled ‘Talk To Faridah’.

Talk To Faridah is not a song you will add to your playlist if you’re not a fan of either Bruno K or Faridah Nakazibwe. It is not a song fi di Dancehall so you won’t need your dancing shoes.

It is just a song, a smooth-flowing emotional song with deep lyrics, created as a soundtrack for Nakazibwe’s growing YouTube channel.

The composed mother of two revealed that she put her writing skills to the test to write the song and hired Bruno K’s vocal prowess to create such a moving piece.

“I put my writing skills to test and came up with these lyrics. The vocally gifted Bruno K did justice to it in studio. Talk to Faridah is the official soundtrack of my YouTube channel,” Nakazibwe revealed.

It is not the first time the two are working on the same music project after Faridah Nakazibwe featured as a vixen in Bruno K’s song ‘Faridah’ – a song in which he expressed his admiration for the news anchor.

