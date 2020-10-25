On Friday, Nina Roz introduced Daddy Andre to her parents in what came as a surprise for many Ugandans. Irene Ntale asks Ugandans not to put pressure on her to get married soon.

In February, Irene Ntale revealed how she had plans of getting engaged with her lover before the end of 2020. With just about two months till 1st January 2021, she is still as single as she started the year.

Nina Roz and Daddy Andre’s Kukyala ceremony has made things worse for several local celebrities who have been single for long and secretive about their love life.

Irene Ntale has not been spared by her followers and critics on social media who have started asking her when she will emulate Nina Roz’s example.

Through her Twitter, the Universal Music songstress asked her fans not to put her under so much pressure to get married. She is confident that her time will come very soon.

Ntale also noted how happy she is about Nina and Andre making their relationship official.

I’m definitely so Happy for Nina and Andre. But you guys stop putting pressure on me, my turn will come. Irene Ntale | Twitter

I’m definitely so Happy for Nina and Andre♥️♥️♥️♥️ But you guys stop putting pressure on me, my turn will come 😂 — Ntale (@Irenentale) October 25, 2020

Is there a chance that Ntale will also shock us before the end of this year? Time will tell. Fingers crossed!

Read Also: Marry me before 2021 or I leave – Irene Ntale serves boyfriend with ultimatum