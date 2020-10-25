Mpaka Records CEO Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda releases the visuals of his new music project dubbed ‘Ma Bebe’ – a love song on which he selflessly expresses his emotions.

Away from his role as President of the Uganda Musicians Association, if Ykee Benda is not on Twitter trolling his followers and fellow singers, he is in studio creating magic.

His latest song dubbed ‘Ma Bebe’ is one you will fall in love with on first listen. Smooth-flowing, sweet music enriched with heart-gripping soft vocals, rhythm and lyrics.

Written by Ykee Benda himself, the new song was produced at Mpaka Records and the visuals were directed by Mpaka Films’ Ivash. Check out the video below:

