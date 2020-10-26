Bebe Cool wants curfew lifted to midnight and bars opened

Singer Moses Ssali, better known by stage name Bebe Cool, has also added his voice to many other artists and bar owners who have been asking the president to lift curfew hours and allow bars return to operation.

The Gagamel International boss who has in the past been strongly criticizing fellow artistes for pressuring the fountain of honor to open bars due to fear of spreading the novel Coronavirus disease made the plea via his social media pages.

Bebe Cool’s request came in whilst unveiling two talented female artistes from his camp known as Edith Key and Sheila Jamaal.

The Wire Wire singer said that his prayer is that president Museveni quickly considers the arts industry very soon to allow bars to operate with the SOP’s in place and that the curfew hours be lifted to midnight.

In his request, Bebe Cool believes that it is time for music and the entertainment industry to coexist with Covid-19.

Gagamel records will be unleashing two talented ladies, Edith Key and Sheila Jamaal onto the Uganda/African music scene this week. My prayer is that president M7 looks into the arts/entertainment industry soon by considering to allow bars to operate with standard SOP’S, a limited number of people, and curfew at midnight. This would allow minimum income for these youths. This industry employs millions of youths as waiters, waitresses, DJs, bouncers, cleaners, bar owners, event organizers, Musicians, etc who have really struggled to survive in these covid times. It’s time for music and entertainment to coexist with covid. We can still beat covid-19. Bebe Cool

Read Also: I don’t regret not growing up with my dad – Bebe Cool