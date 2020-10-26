Beenie Gunter confirms welcoming bundle of joy, reveals his name

Guntalk City CEO and Talent Africa singer Baguma Crescent a.k.a Beenie Gunter and his girlfriend Nickie Berry welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Since July when Beenie Gunter, during an exclusive interview with this website, revealed that he was soon to be a father, his family, fans and followers have been waiting upon that day.

Last week, the singer shared a photo of Nickie’s baby bump with the caption; “You deserve the world.”

According to sources close to the young couple, Nickie gave birth to the little one on Tuesday 20th October 2020 but they decided to keep it to themselves until Monday morning when they broke the news.

Through his Instagram, Beenie Gunter shared photos of Nickie and himself holding their son (named Joshua) and revealed how he was sent by God to come redefine his world.

You Are Sent By God To Come And Redefine My World I Have Been Waiting For You Long Time My Heavenly Sent Son Joshua Beenie Gunter

Beenie also defined his girlfriend as the “true definition of strength in love” as he continued to shower her with all the sweet words.

“To you my lovely biggest surprise Nickie Berry, you’re the true definition of strength in love strength in God. How would I know if I never met you?” Beenie added.

Congratulations to the couple and welcome to the world baby Joshua!

