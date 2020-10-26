Uganda’s golden boy Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo keeps on winning with his latest award coming in from the 4th annual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

Wherever he is nominated, Eddy Kenzo seems to always have the upper hand. With several prestigious awards to his name already, the singer keeps piling up plaques at his home.

Over the weekend, he was announced winner in the Best Male International Act (Africa) category of at the 2020 Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

The HAPAwards recognize outstanding individuals whose professional careers have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments. Honorees and winners are awarded the HAPA trophy.

The Big Talent Entertainment chief shared the good news through his social media platforms as he celebrated the big win with the caption; “Thank you God we represented the pearl in Hollywood.”

Kenzo is still nominated in a couple of other awards across the world including the 2020 AFRIMMA awards. Congratulations and best of luck in more to come.

