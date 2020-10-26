Before she wins a major award; a Grammy or BET award, LJ Music songstress Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka is not ready to settle down as someone’s wife.

Several fans of Daddy Andre and Nina Roz painted social media with congratulatory messages to their stars who had a traditional Kukyala (introduction) ceremony on Friday.

Their function left several people shocked and surprised – not many saw it coming. Nonetheless, the love was felt as the two made their relationship official.

Lydia Jazmine put up a spirited performance on Club Beatz At Home concert

A couple of celebrities joined the celebrations and also sent in their congratulatory messages through their respective social media pages.

During Lydia Jazmine’s performance at the Club Beatz At Home concert on Saturday, the songstress also sent out her best of wishes to the new couple in town.

"Am so happy. Nina Roz is my girl. Daddy Andre is one of my best producers ever. Congratulations!" – @Lydiahjazmine congratulates @daddyandreug and @NinarozMusic as she closes her performance on #ClubBeatzAtHome pic.twitter.com/Cl9maWMsr9 — Josh Ruby (@IAmJoshRuby) October 24, 2020

When asked when her time to emulate what Daddy Andre and Nina Roz had done, Lydia Jazmine revealed how there are some goals she wants to achieve before settling down for marriage.

“I still have much to achieve… We have not yet won the BET, we have not yet won a Grammy,” replied Lydia Jazmine.

Jazmine has been rumored to be in relationships with several fellow celebrities over the years the latest being Fik Fameica. At all occasions, she has denied the allegations.

Let’s wait for the Grammy then!

