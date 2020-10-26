I’m still in shock that I have a son – Beenie Gunter’s girlfriend Nickie

Baby Joshua has been around for some days already but his mother is “still in shock”. Beenie Gunter’s girlfriend Nickie Berry revealed that it’s still hard for her to believe that she has a son.

Four months ago, Nickie Berry was the center of attention as critics wondered how she was still sticking with the Guntalk CEO who, at the time, was being accused of neglecting a child he had with a one Fiona Akankwasa.

As any other woman, it must have been such a tough moment but a sigh of relief came just in time after MBN Clinic cleared the air with DNA results that confirmed how Beenie wasn’t the father of Fiona’s child.

Nickie Berry and Beenie Gunter

Despite giving birth just a few days ago, Nickie reveals that she is still shock that she has a son of her own. Through her Instagram account, the NB Glam CEO thanked God for blessing them with such a perfect little one.

I’m still in shock that I have a SON! Can’t thank God enough for our little one. Feeling incredibly blessed every time I glance at him, never known love like this. JO’ you are perfect. God is good. Nickie Berry

Congratulations Nickie and Beenie!

