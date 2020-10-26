JK Dave Kazoora shares how he was bounced thrice at campus

Legendary media personality JK Dave Kazoora has shared a slight insight about how he was thrice tossed up and down at campus before he received his admission letter.

The former WBS TV ‘Jam Agenda’ show host opened up on how he was bounced after he shared a photo of one of his former bosses only identified as Buyinza.

He narrated that he was bounced in 1998, 1999, and 2000 but the day he got his campus admission letter, the same person came holding it up high while congratulating for showing resistance.

This guy bounced me 1998 99 2000 the day I got my campus admission letter, not even ID… came holding it in the air… and was like give me way give way waaaayyyy….. and that was my first time in. JK Dave Kazoora

JK Dave Kazoora furthermore heaped praise upon Mr. Bunyiza as he applauded his loyalty and good employee skills who doesn’t mess around.

Been at the job for about 24yrs, loyal, good employee doesn’t mess around bless him JK Dave Kazoora

