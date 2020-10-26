Maureen Nantume breaks down after sharing emotional life story

Local songstress Maureen Nantume broke down during a church service at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House church after she shared her story of how she managed to transform from grass to grace.

The former Golden band singer shed tears while she narrated her story as she gave thanks to God for blessing her from being a house-help to a star that she currently is.

In part of her story, she disclosed how she was forced to become a house maid receiving a monthly salary of Shs 15,000 only because she had no where to stay and was afraid of being on the streets.

However, due to her prayerful ways, discipline, and relentless hard work plus going for what she always wanted, she was blessed with success and indeed everything she prayed for came to pass.

She added that whenever she feels and gets to believe that in a certain path is the right way she has to take and succeed, believes that nothing can stop her once she puts her focus on it.

