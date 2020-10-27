Published three months ago, Chozen Blood’s ‘Sharp Shooter’ video made one million views on YouTube. The former TNS singer promises that there’s more good music to come.

Since the start of the lockdown following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, just a handful of artistes have been able to release music projects.

Most artistes feared that music would not be consumed well like it was before the pandemic and hence decided to hold back on releasing new stuff.

Chozen Blood had different thoughts and with Sharp Shooter (video published on YouTube on 3rd July 2020), he had a hit song that would later become most people’s favorite.

Fast-forward to today, the video on YouTube garnered 1 million views within three months. For an artiste of his caliber, in Uganda, it is a great feat and he couldn’t hide his excitement as he shared the good news with his fans.

Numbers don’t lie 1m means a blessing thanks to all viewers please keep watching and subscribing to my YouTube channel, more is yet to come. Chozen Blood

Congratulations Chozen!

