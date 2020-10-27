I was working on a song with Pastor Yiga – Angella Katatumba

As celebrities pay tribute to the late Pastor Augustine ‘Abizaayo’ Yiga, singer Angella Katatumba has disclosed that she had a forthcoming project with the fallen pastor.

Katatumba he revealed that they were working on a project known as “This Boy” which is being produced by producer SteyN and mastered by Big Nash.

Oh no! Pastor Yiga and I, were recently in the studio, working on a beautiful song called “THIS BOY” that he wrote for me. It’s produced by SteyN and mastered by BIG NASH. May his sweet and kind soul rest in peace. Angella Katatumba

Pastor Yiga is known for being the brains behind most of the hit songs from Revival Band which brought artistes such as Nabbi Omukazi Maggie Kayima and Benah Namisinga to the music scene.

