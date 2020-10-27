During an interview with a local TV, Spice Diana rubbished rumors that alleged how she missed Daddy Andre and Nina Roz’s Kukyala because she was jealous.

On Friday 23rd October 2020, photos and videos of Daddy Andre and Nina Roz’s Kukyala ceremony shocked the nation as latter introduced her lover to her aunt in Nansana.

Their love affair came as a surprise for many. Prior to the big day, Daddy Andre had been linked to be dating a couple of local songstresses including Angella Katatumba, Lydia Jazmine and Spice Diana.

Spice Diana who was on a business trip in Tanzania on the day of Andre and Nina’s Kukyala missed the big event which led to several rumors making rounds pointing at how she intentionally missed because she was jealous.

Upon her return to Uganda, Spice was very bitter with the blogs that spread false news about her. During an interview with Spark TV, the Source Entertainment singer revealed that she knew about Nina and Andre’s relationship before anyone else knew it.

She also revealed how she felt sad that she missed their big day because she was in Tanzania on a business meeting with a big cosmetics brand.

Daddy Andre has been working from my 32 Records studios for a while. Nina Roz used to pick him from studio. He saved her number as “Baby Love”. I’ve known this and am so happy that they finally reached a day like that although I missed attending but I called and congratulated them. Spice Diana

