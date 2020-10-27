Marry a man who can buy you pads – Sheebah Karungi

Team No Sleep (TNS) Swagg Mama Sheebah Samali Karungi has tipped fellow ladies to marry men who can confidently buy them sanitary pads.

Sheebah advised ladies to do so after her labelmate Kabako supported her company “Holic Pads” as he gifted his daughter and wife with pads.

Following the caring gesture that Kabako showed to his family, Sheebah was clearly excited by the move and therefore called upon ladies to marry men can fully take care of them.

Marry a man who is ready to buy sanitary pads for you. And he proudly says- “Yes, I bought it for my wife, her blood is not dirty, so I shouldn’t make her uncomfortable” Sheebah

