MTN Uganda has offered UGX 20million to the Ker Alur Kingdom ahead of their coronation celebrations.

The funding has also been earmarked to help foster social cohesion among the people of Alur.

The institution has been setting up to celebrate the tenth coronation anniversary of His Majesty, the Ubimo of Alur, Phillip Olarker Rauni III.

In addition to supporting the coronation ceremony, MTN has also pledged to support the kingdom’s inter-clan cycling events.

While visiting the Rwoth, Ubimo Phillip Olarker Rauni III at his Bugolobi palace in Kampala yesterday, the MTN Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleputte handed over the cheque to the kingdom officials to support the coronation celebrations that are set to take place in Zombo this Saturday 31st October 2020.

The Ubimo (2R) hands over the Ker Alur flag to the MTN CEO

Speaking at the cheque handover, Vanhelleputte expressed MTN’s elation towards working with the people of Ker Alur.

“At MTN, we are focused on actively demonstrating what can be achieved if we work together to enable a shared value system.

“We firmly believe that we are good together because MTN only succeeds if the communities in which we operate succeed,” Vanhelleputte said.

The Ubimo expressed his heartfelt gratitude to MTN Uganda for being the first Telecom Company to partner with Ker Alur Kingdom.

On behalf of the Kingdom, the Ubimo named the MTN CEO “Jalngidhu”, an Alur name that is literally translated as “The one who brings a lot of good luck”.

In addition to Ker Alur Kingdom, MTN Uganda has entered a two-year partnership with 4 other cultural institutions namely; Tooro, Bunyoro, Busoga and Ker Kwaro (Acholi).

The partnerships seek to uplift the socio-cultural wellbeing of the subjects of the respective kingdoms.

These partnerships are based on the premise that cultural institutions play a central role in fostering shared beliefs and a unity of purpose as well as facilitating their subject’s social wellbeing through community programs.

Alur people are an ethnic group who live mainly in the Nebbi, Zombo, and Arua districts in northwestern Uganda.

The MTN CEO and The Ubimo after signing the partnership between MTN Uganda and Ker Alur Kingdom

The Alur kingdom has galvanized her position over the years as it is probably the only kingdom that was not affected by the Ugandan ban on traditional monarchies in 1966.