Pastor Augustine Yiga breathes his last, ABS TV confirms

In a statement released across ABS Television’s social media pages, it was confirmed on Tuesday 27th October 2020 that Pastor Augustine Yiga a.k.a Abizaayo had breathed his last.

On 23rd October, several reports had it that the Kawaala-based Revival Church pastor Augustine Yiga had breathed his last. His family, however, rubbished the reports labeling them false.

At just a few minutes past midnight on Tuesday, ABS Television Facebook page confirmed in an announcement that the comic pastor had breathed his last.

“There are no goodbyes. Wherever you’ll be, you’ll be in our hearts.

You will always be within us, it’s just the graveyard where you lay to rest. We cannot believe that you are no longer with us. This is a tragedy for us, we will pray for you dear friend, father, mentor, great pastor. Rest in peace. Pastor yiga abizaayo Augustine,” read a statement on ABS TV Facebook page.

In recent weeks, we have been reporting about how the jolly and comic pastor was bedridden at Nsambya Hospital with what was referred to as “Liver complications”.

The cause of his eventual death has not yet been established but we shall keep you updated. May his soul Rest In Peace!

