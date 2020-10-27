Spice Diana: There are no gifts in marriage, I’ll take my time

Despite being linked be dating a couple of men in town, Spice Diana is not ready to settle down as yet and she is taking her time because “there are no gifts in marriage”.

Spice Diana has given us some great hit songs and memorable performances at her always sold-out concerts. For a female artiste, she is a big brand across East Africa.

She is successful and quite an inspirational figure for most young girls who look up to her because of her personality, fashion, achievements and so many other things.

“When are you getting married?” is a question she must be tired of answering at this point in life. But yes – Why does a woman so successful have no man/husband?

Little is known of Spice’s love life. She has been very careful to keep it private and away from the public. That is to say, if it exists anyway.

During an interview with Spark TV, the Source Management songstress seemed really irritated when that same question was asked by the interviewer.

In her reply, the Jangu Ondabe singer revealed how she is in no rush to settle down as someone’s wife because she has not seen anyone receiving gifts because they are married.

There are no gifts in marriage. If there were, I would be the first (to get married) because I love gifts so much. But I will take my time. As long as am happy, am contented, I am okay. Am only in my early twenties, I still have too much to do. Am in no rush to go into marriage. I am fine! Spice Diana

