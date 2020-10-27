The deputy executive director of Uganda Media Centre, Col Shaban Bantariza, has been pronounced dead.

The confirmation details of his passing on was made public via the Uganda media centre socials in a tweet on their account.

According to his boss at Uganda Media Center, Ofwono Opondo, Bantaliza’s death was confirmed early this morning at Mulago Hospital where he had been in admission since Sunday evening with hypertension.

SAD NEWS: The Executive Director, @OfwonoOpondo with deep sorrow announces the death of his Deputy, Col @ShabanBantariza that occurred early this morning at Mulago Hospital where he had been in admission since Sunday evening with hypertension. pic.twitter.com/IL8v1RxeyC — Uganda Media Centre (@UgandaMediaCent) October 27, 2020

Rest In Peace Col Shaban Bantariza!

