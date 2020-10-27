Remember Young Zee? Well, Zack Mukisa is not young anymore. Now Zagazillions – he is a grown up and in love. On his new song titled ‘Something Good Tonight’, he continues to show his vast music talent.

The local music industry is matching the rest of the world in terms of younger talents taking over. Since lockdown, we have seen several new faces break onto the big scene.

For Zagazillions, we wouldn’t say he is face is new to most of you but he re-branded and the music style has also shifted a bit. He also seems more focused to make it in the industry he joined as a young boy.

Zagazillions has been working on an EP themed Sumbi Vibes for a while now. ‘Something Good Tonight’ is one of the songs off it that will capture your attention on first listen. It’s perfectly executed from a production perspective.

He promised to release a new track at every end of the month and he is on with it. His vocal ability on the new song (produced by Andy Music) adds a light sultry touch which makes you want to listen to this song for forever.

The video was directed by Aaronaire who created a good scenery in the visuals and did the work percussively making the track retain its melodic direction.

Take a gaze:

