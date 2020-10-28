Talent and confidence in a bright future are two things you could use to describe Zulitums who wants the world to accept his sound and embrace him as he shapes up for a global breakthrough.

Zulitums, real name Ssemwogwerere Sam, is a Ugandan Singer, Producer and Songwriter. Growing up in the Kamwokya slums on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda, he started his career as a music Producer in 2010.

At the time, he was a Senior Three student at Kololo Secondary School. He arose through the ranks to a point of producing big bangers that will forever be remembered in the history of the Ugandan music industry.

Zulitums – first a Producer then a Songwriter behind songs for the likes of Spice Diana, Sheebah Karungi, Maro and Cindy Sanyu – now has a more popular identity as a Singer.

“This lockdown has now given my journey a new twist. Ssemwogerere Sam, the son of my parents, Zulitums the producer and behind the board element (songwriter) and now, Zulitums the singer,” reveals Zulitums.

With songs like Tabu and Easy, Zulitums is slowly collecting a following of fans who identify with his unique sound and vocal ability.

Speaking in an interview, Zulitums revealed that his sound has no pattern because he doesn’t follow trends and wants his music to be accepted on his own terms.

“My sound doesn’t conform to any pattern. I hardly follow trends. True that, my sound cannot be considered Reggae, Afro-beats, R&B or Pop,” Zulitums notes.

What’s more important for me is for anyone that listens to my sound to accept my music on my own terms. Zulitums

Such is the confidence of someone who dares to dream of a future so bright and he hopes that one day, the world will massively consume his originally produced sound.

My intention is to produce globally positioned records rooted in My own sounds that could compete anywhere in the world, God willing. That’s very important for me. Zulitums

The singer has been in studio compiling a couple of music projects and very soon, he will be dropping a music album in which he is likely to express his dreams further.

We wish him the best on that journey. Wave the flag Zuli!

Read Also: The Top 5 Songs of 2019 in Uganda