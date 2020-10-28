Angella Katatumba goes ‘Emotional’ in new song | VIDEO

Local singer Angella Katatumba has been in studio working on new projects and one of them titled ‘Emotional’ has visuals which were released a few days ago.

Angella Katatumba has been trending for different reasons after the Daddy Andre and Nina Roz Kukyala ceremony having had a relationship with the city producer.

She also recently revealed that she was in studio working on a music project with the late Pastor Augustine Yiga before he got health complications that eventually led to his death.

Katatumba revealed that she is emotional to see Daddy Andre move on so quickly with another woman and in her new song written by Ugaboy Music. she expresses er emotions.

The song produced by Steyn is a smooth flowing one filled with emotions as she sings about how she needs prayers to overcome the situation she is facing at the moment.

