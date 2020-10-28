Music

Gravity Omutujju hits out at Basajja Mivule in ‘Kati Nebwentema’ | VIDEO

Josh Ruby
ago

Luga-flow rapper Gravity Omutujju keeps the music coming and his new song titled ‘Kati Nebwentema’ will have you at the edge of your seat; if not for the hilarious lyrics, for the danceable beats.

“Kati Nebwentema” is a phrase that Bobi Wine made a few weeks ago when police officers stormed his NUP offices and made away with several items which they regarded identical to army fatigue.

In the song produced by Eno Beats, Gravity hits out at Basajja Mivule who was recently busted and widely mocked for giving a fake story of how he rose from grass to riches by rearing dogs.

The visuals were directed by Avata Filmz and they try to visually express the content in Gravity’s lyrics.

The rappers videos have always been characterized by lots of dances and comedy and this one doesn’t fall short of the same. Take a gaze below:

Read Also: I’m campaigning for Erias Lukwago, If I die, I die – Gravity Omutujju

You May Also Like

Kapa Cat reveals favorite sex positions in ‘You Guy’ | VIDEO

Accept my music on my own terms – Zulitums dreams of global breakthrough

Angella Katatumba goes ‘Emotional’ in new song | VIDEO