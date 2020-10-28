I’m ready to work with Nina Roz on a collabo – Angella Katatumba

Talented music producer Daddy Andre’s ex-lover Angella Katatumba has written off speculations that she wouldn’t jump on a collabo with Nina Roz if the two were offered an opportunity to work together.

While speaking in an interview on Radio 4, Katatumba noted how she is not bothered by Daddy Andre and Nina Roz’s love affair if working together involves payment.

Katatumba added that it is always important to separate business from emotions though she still recalls some of the light moments that she always had with Andre.

If opportunity rose I to work on a collabo with Nina Roz then why not? I have been preaching that it is important to separate emotions and business. When it comes to business and It is the right business move why not? I’m now in a different relationship and let me also move on with their relationship but that doesn’t mean that since if I have emotionals I still want Andre. Since it’s all over between me and Andre, then why wouldn’t I work with him or Nina Roz. Angella Katatumba

The Emotions singer also shared how Daddy Andre used to treat her like a princess, spend lots of money on her.

She furthermore denied rumors that she went to bed with Andre basing on reports that the two used to hangout and spend nights together saying she is a lady who doesn’t open her legs to someone just like that.

I have my clique that I spend time with. In that group we don’t quickly run to bed with men. We always first make sure that we’re tested for HIV. Angella Katatumba

