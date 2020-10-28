I’m still young to settle in a serious relationship – Angella Katatumba

Musician Angella Katatumba has answered most of her critics question of when she plans to settle in a serious relationship by revealing that she is still young and taking her time.

The Black Market Records singer opened up about how she is not yet ready to settle down and is still actively mingling with different partners while hunting for Mr. Right.

Katatumba went ahead to explain that since Ugandans love to act as investigators, they should go on and do research about what is happening between her and Buka Chimey.

Nobody knows my age, what I know is that I don’t follow trends and no one limits me to do what I want to do. I’m still in transit and young. Since Ugandan’s are good investigators, you can investigate and find out what is between me and Buka Chimey. Angella Katatumba

She also stated that “Emotions” is an old project that was in store but she dropped the visuals only after Daddy Andre and Nina Roz held their Kukyala ceremony.

