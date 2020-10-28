Kapa Cat reveals favorite sex positions in ‘You Guy’ | VIDEO

Taf Music singer Kapa Cat is here with yet another song titled ‘You Guy’ in which she expresses how she feels comfortable and has no worries when she is with her guy.

Lyrically, Kapa Cat’s music is filled with hilarious yet catchy choruses, usually with deeper meanings than just the words might reveal.

In ‘You Guy’, she sings about how she wants her man by her side and how other people get jealous by how they love each other. She also reveals her favorite sex styles in the second verse which she sings in Patois.

The audio produced by Artin at Axtra Nation has danceable beats and this is a song which we shall enjoy vibing to whenever it plays on radio and in the night hangouts.

The visuals were directed by Ben Emmans and they too have an idemtity that Kapa Cat has set in her past videos. Take a look below:

Read Also: Kapa Cat shows off curves and tattoos in new photos