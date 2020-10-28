Paper Daddy sings like his mother Zuena – Fan mocks

A few weeks ago, media personality Eddie Sendi threw shade at Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrick Ssali a.k.a Paper Daddy when he advised him to quit music and turn into a fishmonger.

Edward Ssendi furthermore told him to also re-brand from Paper Daddy to Fish Daddy something that didn’t go down well with the “Romeo and Juliet” singer.

After Paper Daddy’s appearance on NBS TV After 5 show on Tuesday evening, a Twitter user identified as Viv Brainy took jabs at the singer saying that he sings exactly like Zuena Kirema.

Nurture is better than nature. I am watching Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hedrick sings like his mother Zuena. He makes you say ‘kale bba’ @VivBrainy

Nurture is better than nature.

I am watching @nbstv Bebe Cool's son Allan Hendrick sings like his mother Zuena. #NBSAFTER5 he makes you say 'kale bba' — Bambinelli PMP, RSU (@VivBrainy) October 27, 2020

Zuena never had a stellar career when she gave a shot at music and had to try her luck in cake baking where she has become successful.

Read Also: Bebe Cool’s son Paper Daddy should re-brand to Fish Daddy – Edward Sendi