Paper Daddy sings like his mother Zuena – Fan mocks

A few weeks ago, media personality Eddie Sendi threw shade at Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrick Ssali a.k.a Paper Daddy when he advised him to quit music and turn into a fishmonger.
Edward Ssendi furthermore told him to also re-brand from Paper Daddy to Fish Daddy something that didn’t go down well with the “Romeo and Juliet” singer.
After Paper Daddy’s appearance on NBS TV After 5 show on Tuesday evening, a Twitter user identified as Viv Brainy took jabs at the singer saying that he sings exactly like Zuena Kirema.
Nurture is better than nature. I am watching Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hedrick sings like his mother Zuena. He makes you say ‘kale bba’@VivBrainy
Zuena never had a stellar career when she gave a shot at music and had to try her luck in cake baking where she has become successful.
