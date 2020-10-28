Prima Kardashi not ruling out return to Geosteady, sets her terms

City beautician and businesswoman Ndagire Prima a.k.a Prima Kardashi is still open to a reunion with her ex-lover and father of her kids Geosteady, real name George William Kigozi.

The two lovers who share two beautiful young children called it quits in September after many years together. According to Prima, the Blackman Records CEO was too disrespectful to her and she couldn’t stand it.

During an interview with Spark TV, Prima who recently celebrated her birthday left hints that she would be open to a reunion with her ex-lover if he changed his ways and became more respectful, God-fearing and calm, and if it is God’s will.

I left everything for God to decide. Whatever He brings, I will go with that. I also want a wedding. Whoever will marry me must be God-fearing and calm even if it’s Geosteady. Prima Kardashi

Prima also denied rumors that revealed how she found someone else to settle with and wished luck to Geosteady if it turns out true as several reports have had it recently that she is in a relationship with another woman.

Seems like the door isn’t fully closed and we can anticipate a reunion between two former lovers. We wish them the best!

