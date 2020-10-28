Samson Kasumba trolled after liking a porn video on Twitter

Wednesday 28th October 2020 is a date Next Media journalist Samson Kasumba will forever hate to relive after UOT trolled him after a porn video was liked using his Twitter handle.
For his charisma, bold persona and church background, Samson Kasumba (46) is the last person most people would imagine to watch inappropriate videos especially on social media.
On Wednesday evening, he took on a pack of Ugandans On Twitter in an argument rooting from his praise of fellow NBS TV news archor Canary Mugume.
He seemed to be in control of the argument until he liked a porn video tweeted by a one twitter user identified as @wetbarbie2. From that moment, everything went down the drain.
When those he had been in an argument with realised that he had liked a tweet with inappropriate content, they made a laughing stock of it with numerous tweets mocking the news anchor being shared across the platform.
Below are some of those:
Read Also: Samson Kasumba not leaving NBS TV