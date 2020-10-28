Samson Kasumba trolled after liking a porn video on Twitter

Wednesday 28th October 2020 is a date Next Media journalist Samson Kasumba will forever hate to relive after UOT trolled him after a porn video was liked using his Twitter handle.

For his charisma, bold persona and church background, Samson Kasumba (46) is the last person most people would imagine to watch inappropriate videos especially on social media.

On Wednesday evening, he took on a pack of Ugandans On Twitter in an argument rooting from his praise of fellow NBS TV news archor Canary Mugume.

If half the young people were half as hard working as you are,a quarter as passionate as you are, two thirds as committed as you are and three quarters as patient as you are @CanaryMugume I don't know where Uganda would be. You stand out in a generation with wrong values. Proud pic.twitter.com/3J1xha0aVY — Samson Kasumba-Mulun (@SamsonKasumba) October 28, 2020

He seemed to be in control of the argument until he liked a porn video tweeted by a one twitter user identified as @wetbarbie2. From that moment, everything went down the drain.

When those he had been in an argument with realised that he had liked a tweet with inappropriate content, they made a laughing stock of it with numerous tweets mocking the news anchor being shared across the platform.

Below are some of those:

We managed to interview Kasumba Samson and asked him kulwaaki abeera alaba kinaakuuka instead of editing News Clips..and this is what he had to say; pic.twitter.com/h2rwZfkyp1 — 🐣🐣 (@_MuGisha_) October 28, 2020

Samson Kasumba atulabako ebyakabi mu News Room ya NBS ..Proud 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BKDHDh2Lhv — King Solomon 👑 (@solomonkibz) October 28, 2020

Tuli mu struggle Samson Kasumba is busy watching & liking porn videos kyokka kwogasse nokutuvuma🤷‍♀️ Ssebo are youths a joke to you🏌️😂 — Shafiq Municipality (@ShafiqSwalle256) October 28, 2020

"Young man, can you project that Liked Tweet by Samson Kasumba for all of us here to see?" 😅 pic.twitter.com/5srAzjM63V — Mutana ❁ (@bruno_akampa) October 28, 2020

Samson kasumba about the liked video on his TL ☺️☺️

After skipping alot of tweets 😕 pic.twitter.com/dDaBap1Ah0 — Linda Kamira 💙♨️🍒🎤 (@KamiraLinda) October 28, 2020

Read Also: Samson Kasumba not leaving NBS TV