Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha believes Christian Life church leader pastor Jackson Senyonga’s has no place in heaven following the latter’s striking words which he uttered against the late pastor Augustine Yiga.

Pastor Mondo clapped back at Ssenyonga after he held a press conference early Tuesday morning castigating Pastor Yiga’s life “irresponsible way of life” after he learnt about his death.

Ssenyonga accused Yiga of molesting some of the female members in his church adding that he even infected some with HIV on top of performing fake miracles.

When Mondo heard of Ssenyonga’s words he also retaliated with fire saying Senyonga had no authority to judge pastor Abizaayo despite having performed things that born again Christians couldn’t agree with.

Pastor Mondo went ahead to remind the public of how Ssenyonga has a case of molesting a female while on a plane plus others hidden and as well in possession of firearms.

With much bitterness, Mondo publicly nailed Senyonga when he stated how he has no place in heaven adding that he is a very jealous person.

Read Also: Pastors who call me a spy are criminals – Pastor Mondo Mugisha