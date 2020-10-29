Da Hares Entertainment boss David Lutalo has paid tribute to the late comedy promoter, Dad Solome who passed on after battling a strange illness for quite a long time.

The “Wolololo” singer sent in his condolences to the late comedy promoter’s family through his Facebook page, consoling the late’s family, relatives and close friends.

Rest In Peace Dad Solome. Our comedian promoter David Lutalo

Although not much information has been communicated about the cause of death and burial arrangements of the late, the MBU team sends heartfelt condolences to the family.

